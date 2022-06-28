NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people died after a two-vehicle crash in North Bay Village.

North Bay Village Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of the 1300 block of Kennedy Causeway just before 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Two people died on the scene while a third victim died after they were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The City of North Bay Village tweeted a description of someone they said is wanted in connection to the hit-and-run, Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police are looking for this man in connection to the fatal hit and run that occurred last night in North Bay Village. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the MDPD Traffic Homicide Unit at (305) 471-2425. pic.twitter.com/56dk6NXxNR — North Bay Village Government (@NorthBayVillage) June 28, 2022

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Julius Bernstein.

The investigation has been handed over to the Miami-Dade Police.

After the two cars collided with each other, one of the vehicles became fully engulfed in flames. Once the fire was put out, the charred vehicle could be seen with two yellow tarps on it.

Dashcam video showed the moment the cars collided with one another. Cellphone footage also showed the aftermath of the crash.

Surveillance video from a nearby Shell gas station showed a new angle of the car that sped by, followed by an explosion.

A couple that lives nearby the crash site believed they heard a knock from someone involved in the incident.

Brandon Menard asked who it was when they heard tapping on their back door from their second-floor apartment.

The man at the door announced himself to be Julius.

“I was like, ‘Julius? I don’t know any Julius,'” said Menard.

His girlfriend, Brenda Mirenda, watched the suspect outside their door from her bathroom window, just after 11 p.m.

“I see a silhouette of a man,” she said.

Menard said the stranger had money to spare and that he needed help. After, he grabbed his gun out of fear.

“I loaded it and cocked it because I don’t know if this guy was gonna start shooting,” said Menard.

The couple and another friend, who was also there, told him to go away. He eventually did and they called the police.

They explained that the man was never caught, but he left behind stains of blood on their porch. While still shaken up, the couple thought of those directly affected by the deadly accident.

“I send my prayers out to everyone who’s grieving,” said Mirenda.

On Tuesday, a woman who witnessed the crash, returned to the scene to leave behind flowers.

“It sadly happens to often, you know,” she said. “Unfortunately, it was their time.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

