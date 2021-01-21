Police, community pass out fliers in search for 6-year-old girl’s killer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida community is coming together to help authorities track down a shooter who killed a child while she was attending a birthday party in Miami.

Chassidy Saunders was only 6 years old when she died while attending a birthday party in the area of Northwest 54th Street and Sixth Place, at around 7 p.m., on Jan. 16.

“It happened to Chassidy’s family, it can happen to you,” community activist Crystal Foster said. “It’s enough! We got to stand up together and do something about this foolishness that’s going on in this city!”

Volunteers could be seen walking around the neighborhood Thursday afternoon to pass out fliers to help search for Chassidy’s killer. They also asked the public to speak up, so police can find the 6-year-old’s killer.

“We’re out here hoping and praying that we can get justice for the 6-year-old that was killed,” volunteer Tangie Sands said.

The party was wrapping up when witnesses reported hearing gunshots. One woman and others ran outside to find two adults and a little girl had been shot.

“I heard at least 20-something shots,” she said on condition of anonymity. “Oh, my God, it was so scary because she was really scared, and she was crying. You could hear the little girl crying.”

All three victims were taken to the hospital, but Chassidy would succumb to her injuries.

Family and friends have held candlelight gatherings to remember Chassidy, and community members said it is time to find the people who carelessly fired gunshots into a crowd, taking the life of an innocent child.

“If you see something, you say something, you need to turn your kids in,” Foster said. “Just because you shot a kid don’t make you tough, and this is the problem we have in our community, so we’re here to get justice for Chassidy.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.