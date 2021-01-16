Child, 2 adults hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a child and two adults to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest Sixth Place and 54th Street, at around 7 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as police shut down all roads near the location where the incident took place.

Responding units found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Area residents who asked to remain anonymous said they heard multiple shots fired.

“I heard ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ It was so fast,” said a man.

“Maybe like 10 or 15 shots,” said a woman. “You’re in your house minding your business, and it’s just going off.”

Cameras captured what appeared to be bullet holes on the windshield of a car with its doors open.

Paramedics have transported the victims to Ryder Trauma Center. The child and one adult victim are listed in critical condition.

“When a child is involved, it’s always just super sad,” said the woman.

The man who lives in the area said he’s never seen something like this on his block before.

“I’ve been living here for 24 years and three months, this is the first time,” he said.

“It’s really sad, honestly. It’s just really sad,” said the woman.

Officials have not disclosed the victims’ identities or provided details about the shooter, as they continue to investigate.

