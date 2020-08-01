Police arrest suspected shooter who injured man at Brickell Key condominium

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Brickell Key condominium building and injured a man.

Franco Rainuzzo, 27, is the man who, police said, walked into the Isola Building, located along the 700 block of Claughton Island Drive, on Thursday and shot a man multiple times in his doorway.

Cops: this is the Brickell Key motorcycle helmet wearing condo shooter. Franco Rainuzzo, 27, is charged with Thurs.’ attempted premeditated murder, displaying a firearm during a felony, grand theft and petit theft. Victim remains “intubated in critical condition.” @wsvn @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/tb9Dyjt7JI — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 1, 2020

“He was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the shooting when he confronted the resident of the Isola Building here at Brickell Key Island,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Kenia Fallat said.

The victim, who is described to be in his late 20s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Rainuzzo now faces multiple charges including attempted murder, displaying a firearm during a felony and grand theft.

As of Saturday morning, the victim remains in critical condition.

