Man transported following shooting at Brickell Key condominium

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after, police say, someone wearing a motorcycle helmet entered a Brickell Key condominium and shot him multiple times in his doorway.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Isola Building, along the 700 block of Claughton Island Drive, at around 1:50 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, a person wearing a motorcycle helmet drove onto Brickell Key, a semi-private island, went inside the building while wearing the helmet, went up to the 15th floor, found the victim standing in his doorway and fired multiple shots.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.

After the shots were fired, the shooter went back into the elevator, got into a vehicle and drove away, police said.

