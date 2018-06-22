Police arrest Miami bank robber in Broward

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo in Miami.

Miami-Dade Police, along with Davie Police and Florida Highway Patrol troopers took the suspect into custody after a police chase ended in a crash just east of State Road 441 in Broward.

According to investigators, the robber originally entered the bank at 1051 N.W. 14th St. on Friday, at around 8:40 a.m.

Customers were inside during the robbery, but the FBI said nobody was hurt.

The amount of money stolen remains unknown.

