Police chase ends in Davie with overturned vehicle, 1 arrested

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase resulted in a vehicle overturning in Davie and a suspect in custody.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, after a police incident sparked a chase that ended just east of State Road 441, at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

The driver being chased was taken into custody shortly after their vehicle overturned.

According to the FBI, the man in custody is suspected of robbing a Wells Fargo bank just hours before.

