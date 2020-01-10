Police arrest man suspected of knocking out, robbing tourist in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly beat and robbed a tourist in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

Malcolm Jamal Foster, 26, was arrested on Thursday after City of Miami Police were contacted by his lawyer stating Foster saw himself in the media and wanted to turn himself in.

Foster is facing a strong arm robbery charge.

He is suspected of attacking a man in the area of Southwest 11th Street and South Miami Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The victim told 7News two men he met earlier in the night attacked him as he walked back to his hotel from a convenience store nearby.

Surveillance video showed two men approaching the victim and seconds later one of the men punched the tourist.

The punch knocked the victim out, causing him to hit his head against the wall and fall onto the sidewalk.

Foster and the other man allegedly fled the scene, but later in the video, they are seen coming back and rummaging through the victim’s pockets while he remained on the floor.

They fled the scene a second time with the victim’s cellphone and cash.

A responding officer found the victim bleeding from his nose and the back of his head. He was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Foster was held on a $7,500 bond that has since been posted.

It is unclear if the other man seen in the surveillance video has been arrested.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.