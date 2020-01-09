Tourist knocked out, robbed in Brickell; subjects at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - A tourist out on the town in South Florida became the victim of a brutal blow.

The attack happened along Southwest 11th Street near South Miami Avenue in Miami’s Brickell section at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The attack happened in seconds. Surveillance video showed two men approach the victim, and before he knew it, he was sucker punched.

The punch knocked the man out, causing him to fall onto the sidewalk and hitting his head against the wall.

The attackers then fled, but later in the video, the men came back and began rummaging through the victim’s pockets while he was lying on the pavement.

7News spoke to the victim over the phone, who said the attackers stole his cash and his cellphone.

"I, of course, was terrified. I was worried for my own safety," said the victim.

The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

