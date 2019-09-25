Police arrest man caught on video punching girl at Hollywood basketball game

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who, they said, was captured on cellphone video striking a teenage girl after a fight broke out between opposing girls’ basketball teams at a park in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police officers took 43-year-old Bennett Lee J. Wyche was taken into custody on Wednesday. He has been charged with battery.

Seventeen-year-old Aliyah, a senior at Miramar High School, said the man punched her when the melee broke out at an indoor court in Washington Park, Wednesday night.

“Out of nowhere this big guy that I don’t even know grabs me by my hair, cocks his arm back completely and just hits me, and that’s when I fell out,” she told 7News on Friday.

The arrest comes two days after Broward County Schools announced they had reassigned an employee who works as a security specialist to a position away from students. However, school officials did not specify whether or not the employee was the man who threw the punch.

Wyche has been booked at the Broward County Jail.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.