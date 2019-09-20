Teen says man hit her after brawl breaks out at girls’ basketball game in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl said a man hit her after a fight broke out between members of two girls’ basketball teams during a game at a park in Hollywood.

Seventeen-year-old Aliyah, a student at Miramar High School, said she was playing with a league not associated with her school at Washington Park, Wednesday night.

Aliyah, who spoke with 7News on Friday, said tensions between the teams caused the game at Washington Park to end early.

“That’s when two girls from their team ran back inside from outside and started hitting our players, and that’s how the fight began,” said the teen, who did not show her face on camera.

But the victim said the girls were not the only ones throwing punches.

“Out of nowhere this big guy that I don’t even know grabs me by my hair, cocks his arm back completely and just hits me, and that’s when I fell out,” she said.

Cellphone video captured the moment when Aliyah, seen wearing a blue basketball uniform with white lettering, was knocked down.

Hollywood Police were called to Washington Park, but Aliyah said the man who hit her was long gone.

Aliyah said she believes the man was a parent, and he was also wearing a Broward County Schools employee shirt.

The teen said she and her family want him arrested and held responsible for behavior they described as going far beyond unsportsmanlike conduct.

“I feel like, as a parent or as an adult, you should be mature enough to stop a fight or try to break up a fight rather than choosing to hit another student, and a female at that,” said Aliyah.

The victim said she went to the hospital to be checked out.

She said she’s a little sore but OK.

Hollywood Police did not immediately return 7News’ calls inquiring whether or not they will be pursuing an arrest in this case.

