Police arrest man accused of making anti-Semitic threats in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-agency effort has led to the arrest of a man who allegedly made anti-Semitic threats at Jewish businesses and religious institutions in Aventura.

Aventura Police confirmed the arrest of Nadim Siddiqui on Twitter, Saturday afternoon.

It marks the culmination of a coordinated investigation between Aventura Police, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

#AventuraPolice An arrest has been made of Nadim Siddiqui. A coordinated effort with @MiamiDadePD @FBIMiamiFL @KathyFndzRundle @FDLE @fdlepio This is an ongoing investigation that we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/EO4jVXB9md — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) December 8, 2018

In a statement, an Aventura Police spokesperson said, “All of the listed agencies will work together to prosecute Mr. Siddiqui to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigators said they had received several inquiries claiming Siddiqui has been visiting Jewish establishments and making anti-Semitic statements.

The manager of Kosher Kingdom Supermarket, located along the 3000 block of Northwest 199th Street, said Siddiqui walked inside and smashed a bottle of wine on Oct. 14. That incident was caught on surveillance video.

Two weeks later, The Miami Herald reported, Siddiqui was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and trespassing.

The supermarket manager said Siddiqui also yelled anti-Semitic slurs outside the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, located near the store.

Court records show that he was arrested again on Nov. 5.

Area residents told 7News they’re concerned Siddiqui’s actions could become more aggressive.

“For the community, not only the synagogues, you know, the community really [needs] to stand up,” said Golden Beach resident Alberto Galsky.

Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis said the Miami-Dade Police Department was the arresting agency.

