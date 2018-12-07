Jewish community concerned over man making alleged anti-Semitic threats in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Officials are investigating several inquires made against a South Florida man that claim he made alarming threats against the Aventura Jewish community.

Many people in the greater Jewish community are on high alert after they said Nadim Siddiqui made threats at religious institutions and businesses in Aventura, and they want something to be done.

“It hurts. That’s all I can say,” said Sunny Isles resident Jacob Cotter. “It hurts.”

The 35-year-old, according to the community, has been visiting several Jewish establishments and making anti-Semitic statements.

“We’re very worried about this,” said Aventura resident Janet Zafrani.

Aventura Police would not discuss the details of the cases involving Siddiqui but wrote in a statement to 7News, “We want to inform the public that the APD is working closely with religious institutions and businesses in our city to advise them of the evolving circumstances.”

Kosher Kingdom Supermarket along the 3000 block of Northwest 199th Street in Aventura has seen its fair share of threats, according to the manager.

The manager said Siddiqui walked inside and smashed a bottle of wine on Oct. 14. That incident was caught on surveillance.

He could be seen throwing the bottle to the ground before he walked away.

According to the Miami Herald, police arrested Siddiqui on Oct. 28 and charged him with criminal mischief and trespassing.

The news of Siddiqui’s arrest spread throughout the community and alarmed those that live there.

“I am a Jew, so it’s very complicated to see something like this,” Zafrani said.

The manager at the supermarket also said Siddiqui yelled anti-Semitic slurs outside the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center, which is just up the street from the store.

Court records show that he was arrested on Nov. 5.

The Miami Herald reported that arrest was after he threw eggs at the Kosher Kingdom Supermarket on Oct. 30.

Many are worried that Siddiqui will not stop making anti-Semitic threats and that his actions could become more aggressive.

“For the community, not only the synagogues, you know, the community really [needs] to stand up,” said Golden Beach resident Alberto Galsky.

Aventura Police are working with local, state and federal authorities in this investigation.

