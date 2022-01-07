(WSVN) - An arrest has been made after an arson attack damaged a landmark.

The Southernmost Point Buoy in Key West is back to looking as good after it was repainted.

The buoy was charred after two men set a Christmas tree on fire in front of it on New Year’s Day.

Police arrested one suspect, 21-year-old David Perkins.

Perkins is from Leesburg, Florida.

They have also obtained a warrant for the second suspect, 21-year-old Skylar Rae Jacobson, who is expected to turn himself in.

Jacobson is from Texas.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.