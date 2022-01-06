KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the two men who allegedly burned a Christmas tree next to the Southernmost Point buoy, leaving it charred.

On Thursday morning, Key West Police identified their suspects as 21-year-old David Perkins Jr. and 21-year-old Skylar Rae Jacobson.

Perkins Jr. is from Leesburg, Florida while Jacobson is from Texas.

According to police, the two men have made arrangements to turn themselves in.

Earlier in the week, crews worked to restore the buoy.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.