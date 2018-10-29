Police: 3-year-old stable after Florida road rage shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a road rage incident is in stable condition following surgery.

Port St. Lucie police spokesman Joe Norkus says authorities are still searching for whoever was driving a dark BMW sedan involved in the early Sunday morning shooting.

Police say the little girl’s father was driving a large pickup truck when some kind of conflict occurred with the BMW. The truck’s driver said he heard a gunshot and then saw the girl crying. A 7-year-old sibling was also in the truck.

Police say the BMW had some minor damage on the passenger side from sideswiping the truck.

The little girl was initially rushed to a West Palm Beach hospital in critical condition. While the girl was in stable condition, Norkus says it’s too soon to tell the full extent of the injury.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.