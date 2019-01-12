MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - “Peli” has taken flight back to the wild.
The pelican was set free Saturday morning after being treated for injuries at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.
The City of Miami Beach partnered with the Seabird Station to host the release ceremony at Maurice Gibb Park.
“Watching the children watch this is really the lens you should look through,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “They see a community caring about the most defenseless creatures, nursing them back to health and releasing them into the wild. They understand compassion, they understand respecting the environment, they understand all these qualities and virtues that are important, not just to people but to a community.”
Peli was found on the shore unable to walk or fly. The bird received refuge at the Seabird Station for nearly a month.
The pelican has made a remarkable recovery and is now ready to continue its journey independently.
