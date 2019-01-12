MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - “Peli” has taken flight back to the wild.

The pelican was set free Saturday morning after being treated for injuries at the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station in Miami.

The City of Miami Beach partnered with the Seabird Station to host the release ceremony at Maurice Gibb Park.

“Watching the children watch this is really the lens you should look through,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “They see a community caring about the most defenseless creatures, nursing them back to health and releasing them into the wild. They understand compassion, they understand respecting the environment, they understand all these qualities and virtues that are important, not just to people but to a community.”

Amazing event today w/ @marksamuelian to release “Peli” the Pelican & “Blue” the gull w/ the Pelican Harbor @seabirdstation-They rehab 1,500+ birds per year & @miamibeachnews is proud to support them. Thx also to David Wallack of @MangosTropCafe who strongly supports the Station pic.twitter.com/IwTvRH2L2h — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 12, 2019

Peli was found on the shore unable to walk or fly. The bird received refuge at the Seabird Station for nearly a month.

The pelican has made a remarkable recovery and is now ready to continue its journey independently.

