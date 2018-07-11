Over 50 people displaced after several apartments catch fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 50 people were left without their homes after multiple units caught fire at a Miami Gardens apartment complex.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a structural fire at the Crystal Lake Apartments, located along Northwest 207th Street and 27th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Cell phone video captured a firefighter pulling one person from the building.

Another video shows flames and smoke shooting from the roof of the building. 7Skyforce flew over the scene, catching a bird’s-eye view of the rubble.

“More than 50 individuals were affected by the fire,” said Rebecca Torriani with the American Red Cross. “We have about 40 units that are now currently affected by the blaze.”

Nearby residents were stunned by the fire.

“I was just trying to make sure that my friend was OK because she stays at the back of the apartment,” said Jenice Taylor. “As soon as I came by, I was looking for her in the crowd.”

The father of one of the victims whose home was affected said it’s hard to process, since it was her first apartment.

“She’s 20 and she was able to step out on her own at 19 to make sure that she gets everything for herself together, and to grow up to be a young adult woman,” said Gabriel Day. “Everything just completely burnt, and now she has to start all over again from scratch.”

Day said he is just thankful his daughter is alive and wasn’t hurt. “We’re just going to sit back and trust God and make sure that God gets us through this, and that she can get back on her feet,” he said.

Firefighters worked through the night to address hot spots and investigate what started the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. However, Miami Gardens Police said they have one person detained, but not arrested in relation to the fire.

“The individual that we have detained was around the area in which the fire was started,” said Miami Gardens Police Detective Carolyn Frazer. “It is not sure right now what his concern was regarding the incident.”

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is now working to provide assistance to each family affected.

