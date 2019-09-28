Over 3,000 take part in Autism Speaks Walk at BB&T Center

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than 3,000 people laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise to raise awareness and funds for autism research.

The annual Autism Speaks Walk took place at the BB&T Center on Panther Parkway, Saturday.

The event, sponsored by Ford this year, helps raise money for research into the disorder.

“We are here with Ford, with autism, to be able to raise expectations, raise awareness for autism,” said Allan Young, chairman of the board for the South Florida Ford Dealers. “We’re working with Broward County, Palm Beach County, Dade County. We hope to get this walk somewhere to 20,000 people.”

Broward walkers have raised more than $167,000 so far.

