Openings and closings for Hurricane Dorian

Here’s what’s open and closed as Hurricane Dorian heads in Florida’s general direction:

Schools

Miami-Dade County Public Schools: Schools will operate on a regular schedule Friday but night school is cancelled after 6 p.m., except some athletic games. All athletic activities, however, are cancelled for Saturday and Sunday.

Broward County Public Schools: Schools will operate on normal schedules on Thursday and Friday. However, student activities, including athletic games, practices and clubs are cancelled Saturday through Monday. BCPS professional development activities are also cancelled on Saturday through Monday

Classes at University of Miami Coral Gables, marine, and medical campuses are canceled beginning noon Friday through Tuesday. Classes are expected to resume Wednesday.

All Florida Atlantic University classes are cancelled beyond 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Barry University campuses and sites in Florida will be closed after 5 p.m. Friday.

Government services

The Broward EOC will operate at a level two Friday.

Port Everglades, Port Miami and Port of Key West all remain fully open and operational during preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Garbage Collection:

Sunrise will continue with regularly-scheduled solid waste and recycling collection through Saturday. However, if winds exceed 35 mph, collection services will be suspended and garbage and recycling collection will take place on your next scheduled collection day.

Pembroke Pines will have no bulk pick-up items/debris until further notice

Parks and attractions

Miami Beach parks, playgrounds, rec centers, pools and tennis courts will close at noon Saturday. Golf courses will stay open until 6 p.m. Saturday weather permitting.

City of Aventura parks are closed for storm preparations. The Community Recreation Center will close at 6 p.m. Friday. The gym is closed.

Jungle Island will be closed from Saturday through Tuesday.

Events

The Rolling Stones concert at Hard Rock stadium has been moved to Friday ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

This weekend’s Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show rescheduled to the weekend of Friday, Sept. 13 – 15.

The FSU vs. Boise State game scheduled for Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville moved to Doak Campbell Stadium at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Fort Lauderdale’s Summer Music in the Park scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Hortt Park has been cancelled.

The Sunday Jazz Brunch in Fort Lauderdale scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. along the Riverwalk has been cancelled.

The Igloo Cooler Festival in Fort Lauderdale scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Snyder Park has been cancelled.

The Firecracker Criterium & Labor Day Classic cycling races scheduled to take place in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Sept. 2 at Snyder Park have been cancelled.

The Davie Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) and Electronics Recycling events scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31 have been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 7.

Other

Lime is collecting its fleet of electric scooters in both Fort Lauderdale and Miami. They will redeploy following storm

