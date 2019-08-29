Cruise itineraries changed ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI (WSVN) - Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line have all adjusted their cruise routes and destinations to avoid Hurricane Dorian’s path.

Officials with Royal Caribbean and Norwegian announced their itinerary changes on Thursday.

Royal Caribbean closed CocoCay until Sept. 4 and will replace the stop with a visit to Nassau, Bahamas.

The following Royal Caribbean cruises have itinerary modifications:

Navigator:

8/28 – Nassau, Bahamas

8/31 – Cruising

Mariner:

8/29 – Nassau, Bahamas

9/01 – Cruising

Empress:

8/30 – Cozumel, Mexico

8/31 – At Sea

Symphony:

8/30 – Nassau, Bahamas

Norwegian announced calls to Great Stirrup Cay for Norwegian Sky on Friday and Norwegian Sun on Saturday have been cancelled.

Carnival Cruise Line made revisions to their scheduled courses on Wednesday.

The itinerary for the Carnival cruises sailing out of Port Miami are as follows:

Carnival Breeze:

8/24 – Port Canaveral

8/25 – At Sea

8/26 – Amber Cove

8/27 – St. Thomas

8/28 – Now at sea (Previously San Juan)

8/29 – Grand Turk

8/30 – At Sea

8/31 – Port Canaveral

Carnival Sunrise:

8/27 – New York

8/28 – At Sea

8/29 – At Sea

8/30 – Now San Juan (previously Grand Turk)

8/31 – Now Amber Cove (Previously San Juan)

9/1 – Now Grand Turk (Previously Amber Cove)

9/2 – At Sea

9/3 – At Sea

9/4 – New York

Carnival Magic:

8/25 – Fort Lauderdale

8/26 – At Sea

8/27 – Half Moon Cay

8/28 – Grand Turk

8/29 – At Sea (previously Amber Cove)

8/30 – Now Nassau (previously at Sea)

8/31 – Fort Lauderdale

Carnival Sensation:

8/31 – Miami

9/1 – At Sea (previously Nassau)

9/2 – Now Grand Turk (previously Half Moon Cay)

9/3 – Now Half Moon Cay (previously Grand Turk)

9/4 – Now Nassau (previously at Sea)

9/5 – Miami

Officials for all three companies have released statements saying the adjustments are to ensure the comfort and safety of their guests and crew members.

Additional modifications may occur as Dorian comes closer to Florida’s coast.

To check for the latest Royal Caribbean updates, click here. Another update from the company is expected at 6 p.m.

For itinerary changes for Carnival cruises, click here. Another update from the company will be made at 8 p.m.

For additional updates on Norwegian cruise routes, check the company’s website here.

