KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a police cruiser crashed into a group of cyclists near Key Biscayne, Wednesday.

A group of cyclists were riding along the Rickenbacker Causeway, when a Coral Gables police officer made a swift right turn, causing some of the cyclists to brake and one to go down.

Riders are blaming Officer Javi Ortiz for making that turn.

“You slammed on the brakes, bro,” said a cyclist.

“We all have you on video,” said another cyclist.

Cyclists had their cameras rolling as they surrounded the injured rider.

A @CoralGablesPD officer’s turn on the Rickenbacker caused a crash within this large group of cyclists. One rider is in the hospital w/ an injury to his pelvis. The cyclists say it was unnecessary & reckless. Cops say they were trying to pull another rider over. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/ljQWL92pRL — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 21, 2021

“We all saw you,” said another cyclist.

Gables Police told 7News the officer tried stopping cyclists who rode ahead of the group.

Officers from Gables PD and elsewhere were there to enforce traffic laws within the biking community.

“Go over there, please,” said Ortiz to a biker.

Police obtained video footage from a rider with a go pro camera saying the following to another officer:

Biker: “You’re not allowed to modify or edit the video in any way.”

Officer: “OK.”

Rider Leonardo Torcat rode in the pack and said Ortiz’s driving was unsafe.

“He cut in front of us,” said Torcat.

“That was very reckless; it was dangerous,” said cyclist advocate and Attorney Lee Marks.

According to police, the cyclists weren’t just in the bike lane, they were in the travel lane, and some were even in the left lane.

“The riders can’t ride in the bike lane because there are other slower cyclists,” said Marks, “so they take one lane of three. It’s early. They’re not impeding traffic.”

Marks said mutual respect goes a long way when driving and cycling.

“These riders were just out exercising,” said Marks, “and that was an abrupt, reckless turn in front of them.”

Biker to Ortiz: “What would you say that was? Would you just say that was a U-turn?”

Ortiz: “A U-turn.”

Coral Gables Police said they’re aware of the crash and that, at this point, there’s not been a formal complaint filed with internal affairs.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.