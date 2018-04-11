Officials march alongside Liberty City community protesting gun violence after 2 killed

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police and government officials joined members of the Liberty City community as they hit the streets in Miami to protest gun violence, Wednesday.

The peace march took place just days after 17-year old Kimson Green and 18-year-old Rickey Dixon were both fatally shot in Liberty Square, Sunday afternoon, when a gunman opened fire near Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Place. Two others were injured and are currently recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Now, neighbors are calling on the community to do its part and are demanding action from local leaders.

“It’s gonna be different,” said one man. “You know why? Not because of them — because we’re gonna make them make a difference.”

The mayors of Miami and Miami-Dade County led the march, promising to bring more state and federal resources to the community.

“I’m here now for this, and this is a peaceful demonstration,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “A demonstration of the frustration of the people in this neighborhood, that they want peace, and so we’re here to support what they want, which is they deserve to live in peace.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he understands the frustration.

“You could feel the difference. I mean, I think the rallies are different, there’s a different climate,” said Suarez. “I think people have just sort of gotten fed up. Certainly our presence is much more significant than it’s ever been.”

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez also pledged to work together to increase patrols in the area.

When asked how police can build trust with members of the community who may not trust law enforcement, Colina replied, “You have to give us an opportunity, and if there’s a specific officer that someone had a bad experience with and they don’t trust them, then give someone else an opportunity, and if that didn’t work out with that one, then give someone else an opportunity, because we can’t raise our hands up and say, ‘Well, that’s it, it’s over, we’ve lost it.’ That’s not the answer. We gotta do something.”

Suarez and Colina told 7News they’re both currently working on reaching out to the state and federal government in order to get more resources to help improve technology and add more patrols to the area.

Earlier on Wednesday, traffic in Brickell was brought to a standstill as dozens of people with signs blocked one of the busiest streets in Downtown Miami.

At one point, the group formed a circle on Brickell Avenue and prayed before heading to the Stephen P. Clark Center.

While community members continue to call for change, the gunman responsible for Sunday’s fatal shooting remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward

