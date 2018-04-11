Liberty City parents protest gun violence, shut down street in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - A group of Liberty City parents shut down a street in Brickell to protest gun violence, Wednesday.

Around 1 p.m., dozens of parents stood in the intersection of Brickell Avenue and SE 12th street. The protest is in response to recent gun violence including a shooting on Sunday near Northwest 63rd Street and 13th Place, which left two teenagers dead and two others injured. One of the dead victims, 17-year old Kimson Green, was a 10th grader at Miami Northwestern High School.

On Tuesday, students at Northwestern High walked out of school in their own protest, holding hands, signs and climbing on rooftops as they chanted for change.

The parents appeared to charter a bus to brickell, before stopping on the side of the road and holding a prayer service in the intersection and laying signs in the street.

The other deceased victim was 18-year-old Rickey Dixon. Another injured victim is a senior at Northwestern High.

The injured victims remain at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Friends told 7News both of them underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The shooter or shooters responsible for Sunday’s incident remain at large.

If you have any information on the shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

