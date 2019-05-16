Officials: Hundreds of migrants to be sent to Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border will be sent to Broward County, the county announced Thursday.

County officials say the federal government will be sending immigrants on a weekly basis.

However, officials said, the immigrants will be sent without “designated shelters or funding to house them, feed them, and keep them safe.”

#Broward County has been informed that the federal government will be sending hundreds of immigrants to Broward to alleviate problems at the U.S. Mexico border. Here's my response: https://t.co/FfuZdLAKNl — Mayor Mark Bogen (@mark_bogen) May 16, 2019

“This is a humanitarian crisis. We will do everything possible to help these people,” said Broward Mayor Mark Bogen in a statement. “If the President will not provide us with financial assistance to house and feed these people, he will be creating a homeless encampment.”

Bogen said a sudden influx of immigrants will strain Broward’s social services and cause harm to the immigrants.

“This is irresponsible policy. To bring hundreds of people here every week without providing the necessary resources to house and feed them is inhumane,” Bogen said. “Although our Commission has not had the chance to address this issue, in my opinion, the people that we can’t find shelter for and will become homeless, I would suggest, that we bring them to the Trump hotels and ask the President to open his heart and home as well.”

The county said they will be reaching out to charities, non-profits, businesses and other resources to help the migrants.

Broward’s release ended with the following statement: “Broward County is not a sanctuary city and the Florida Senate recently passed a controversial bill banning such cities in the state. President Trump has threatened to send people who illegally cross the border to communities that are considered immigrant friendly.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.