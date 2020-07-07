Officials confirm additional dengue fever case in Monroe County

(WSVN) - An additional case of dengue fever has been confirmed in Monroe County.

The announcement was made by the Florida Department of Health in the county, Tuesday morning.

This recent case brings the county’s total to 11 after an additional eight cases were confirmed in June.

Medical experts are “currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections.”

Symptoms of dengue include severe muscle aches and pain, fever and a rash. They typically appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is not contagious from person to person.

For more information on dengue fever, click here.

