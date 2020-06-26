8 additional dengue fever cases confirmed in Monroe County

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed eight more cases of dengue fever in Monroe County, bringing the total amount to 10 for the year.

Officials on Friday morning said the confirmed laboratory results indicate the cases were acquired locally.

The infected individuals have since received medical treatment and are expected to make a full recovery.

Symptoms of dengue include severe muscle aches and pain, fever and a rash. They typically appear within 14 days of being bitten by an infected mosquito.

The virus is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is not contagious.

The Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has intensified its mosquito control activities in the upper Keys area.

Health officials said they are working to determine the origin of the new infections.

Monroe County residents are urged to take precautions to keep windows and screens intact, wear insect repellent and protective clothing and avoid keeping containers that collect water around their home.

