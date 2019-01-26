MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence disrupted a quiet Miami Shores neighborhood after, officials said, someone tried to break into a home.

7News cameras captured Miami Shores Police officers at Northeast 10th Avenue and 96th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said nothing was taken from the residence.

Officials have not specified whether or not any arrests were made.

