HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive garage went up in flames in Homestead.

The fire broke out at the structure located along 272nd Street near 179th Avenue, just after 2:30 a.m., Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, but the structure has been deemed unsafe.

Several vehicles inside the garage were also destroyed.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to other nearby buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

