Nicklaus Children’s hospital offers COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 16 to 21 with medical conditions

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami has announced they will provide Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine to children and young adults with medical conditions at risk for serious illness if they contract the virus.

Starting on Monday, vaccine appointments can be requested on the hospital’s website for those between the ages of 16 and 21 with a doctor’s note.

“Nicklaus Children’s is committed to our mission of prioritizing the children and young adults of our community and beyond,” said Matthew A. Love, the President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System, the parent organization of the hospital. “While most children are only mildly affected by COVID-19, those with complex conditions may be at risk of severe illness if they contract the virus. We are honored to be able to offer the vaccine to support the care of vulnerable children in Florida.”

The hospital said those being treated for one or more of the following conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are eligible to receive the vaccine:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease

Chronic kidney disease

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes (type 1 or 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

Hypertension

Immunocompromised conditions

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions

Obesity

Pulmonary fibrosis

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

The hospital received an additional allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which allowed them to offer the shot to more people. As of Friday, the hospital has vaccinated 500 eligible patients.

Those older than 21 and under the medical care of a pediatrician or pediatric specialist are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, hospital officials said.

