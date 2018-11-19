Multiple students, adult hospitalized after falling ill at Cardinal Gibbons High in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue has responded after multiple people fell ill at a Fort Lauderdale High School.

A total of 23 patients, including 22 students and one adult, were taken to multiple hospitals after reports of several issues, including lightheadedness and a woozy feeling.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to help with the investigation. However, nothing abnormal was found.

So far, any suspicion of drugs has also been ruled out.

The conditions of the patients remains unknown.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the area of concern has been contained, and there is no threat to other students.

#FLPD & #FLFR responding to @CGHSFL ref. several students falling ill for unknown medical reasons. The area of concern has been isolated, the school is on lockdown BUT no further threat to students.

PARENTS: No need to pick up your children at this time. @FtLaudFire on scene. — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) November 19, 2018

