Mother who delivered baby in Margate parking lot speaks out

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman in Margate who was seen on video by a Ring doorbell camera delivering a baby just outside of a birthing center is sharing her experience.

The parents had pulled up to Natural Birthworks Birthing Center, at 513 Melaleuca Drive, before 7:30 p.m., June 19.

Sandy Lovaina, a midwife, said, “The husband had told me like a few minutes before their arrival that she feels like pushing.”

Susan Anderson, the mother, thought they would at least make it inside, but the baby was eager to come out.

“All babies are slippery, but we’ve done it a few times where we know how to not let them slip,” Lovaina said about her saving catch, as the mother stood in the parking lot.

Two Margate police officers watched closely nearby, as the parents tightly clutched their new child on their way inside.

Anderson said, “What was going through my mind was get in the tub, get in the tub, because I just wanted to feel that relief.”

Gelena Hinkley, a midwife, said, “We have beautiful tubs to help them. We do like aromatherapy, like everything natural to support that type. She didn’t get to use any of it, but she did the first time around.”

Anderson said, “If this gives people a little joy or a little encouragement during this time than it’s for the better.”

The mother and baby are OK and resting at home.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.