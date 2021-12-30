FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is making a passionate plea to help the living and bury the dead affected by a hit-and-run driver in Wilton Manors.

“Please, God, don’t take her away. Lemme keep her,” said Tyricka Williams.

Her 6-year-old daughter, Andrea Fleming, lost her life. Her older daughter, 9-year-old Draya Fleming, is fighting to live through what happened Monday.

The reality of what happened Monday is only beginning to set in.

“Looking at the door when I used to play, it waking up now, he’s in a voice note saying, ‘I’m normal.’ I got all my babies’ sweater,” said Williams.

It’s still so hard for these families to understand.

Why would someone speed around a bus, plow into a group of children and simply drive off.

Paris Kylie Jones, 5, also lost her life.

“I’m just so hurt and devastated,” said the victim’s grandfather, Gregory Holcomb. “I still got four other kids up in this hospital suffering, man. You know what I’m saying?”

They include 10-year-old Jonathan Carter and 9-year-old Laziyah Stukes, whose mother wrote on a GoFundMe page that her daughter is suffering from broken legs, a brain injury and is breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Sean Greer who police said caused all of this suffering, is being held without bond, and caused a commotion in court Wednesday when he seemingly tried to walk out.

Now a mother wants justice.

“I want him to go to jail for rest of his life. No probation, no nothin’, for the rest of his life,” said Williams.

Sean Greer remains in the Broward County jail.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Andrea and Draya Fleming. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of Laziyah Stukes. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

