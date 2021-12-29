FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who allegedly was behind the wheel of a hit-and-run in Wilton Manors that left two children dead and sent four others to the hospital appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed they took 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer into custody on Tuesday.

He appeared in court after, investigators said, he confessed to his involvement in Monday afternoon’s crash in the area of Northwest 24th Street and Ninth Avenue that injured four children and killed two others.

Audio from the court hearing captured an outburst from Greer.

“You can’t make me stay in this,” he could be heard saying.

Corrections officers took him out of the court hearing before they returned without him saying he did not want to come back in front of the judge.

The 27-year-old is accused of killing 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kylie Jones.

Family friend Mallory Frederick said Jones, the youngest of three children, had only recently turned 5.

“She was so sweet, she was so happy, just a beautiful little girl,” she said.

The surviving victims were identified as 10-year-old Johnathan Carter, 2-year-old Audre Fleming, 9-year-old Draya Fleming and 9-year-old Laziyah Stokes. They were all transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

Greer faces a list of charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, tampering with evidence and driving with a suspended license. He is also on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.

He is being held without bond.

“One child, after two child… none of them. How in the world do you hit six children and you just keep going?” said Frederick.

A GoFundMe page has been created for Jones’ family to help with funeral arrangements and other expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Another GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of Andrea and Draya Fleming. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

The City of Wilton Manors will host a community-wide counseling event on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.