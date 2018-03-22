Mokai Lounge officially reopens after incident with horse on dance floor

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida nightclub has reopened after being closed for having a horse inside of the establishment.

Mokai Lounge on 23rd Street reopened Wednesday night after the City of Miami Beach revoked its business license because of a viral social media video showing a woman riding a horse onto the dance floor.

An agreement with the city was reached on Monday, with the owners of Mokai having to pay $12,150 dollars in code violations, $10,000 to Peaceful Ridge Rescue for Horses and agreeing not to allow any animals inside the club except for service animals.

Miami Beach Police said their animal cruelty investigation continues.

