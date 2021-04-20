Missing swimmer in Miami Beach found safe on land

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a man safe on land after he was reported missing while swimming in Miami Beach.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Miguel Angel Mondragon Raya was reported missing after he was last seen swimming near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive, at some time between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Raya was in the water for a swim with another person. The other swimmer came to shore and noticed Raya was not with him and then alerted authorities.

Miami-Dade Police located Raya on land and not in distress at around 3:45 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

