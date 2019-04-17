Missing FIU student found after being arrested for trespassing

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida International University student who was reported missing has been found after he was arrested on a trespassing charge.

Kelvin Sanchez, 21, was found behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he was reported missing from the university’s Biscayne Bay Campus around 7:45 p.m., Wednesday.

From “missing and endangered” to booked and charged—that’s the story for this @FIU student who had family and campus cops worried for his wellbeing until it was learned he’s in jail. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rrlpcDGJlu — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 18, 2019

According to FIU Police, Sanchez’s last phone call with relatives on Tuesday left them concerned that something was wrong.

Before he was found, police said Sanchez had not attended class and that his family had not received any calls, texts or emails from him.

He is being held on a $1,000 bond.

