MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A boil water advisory for parts of Miramar has finally been lifted.

The advisory was lifted Wednesday afternoon.

A water main break led to the precaution, just a day earlier.

Repair crews worked around the clock to get everything back to normal.

The break affected around 80 homes along North, South and East Lake Miramar Circle as well as Lake Miramar Way.

