MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials in Miramar have issued a boil water advisory following a water main break.

According to the city’s Utilities Department, a private contractor performing directional drilling in the Estate Lakes Miramar community accidentally ruptured the eight-inch main, Monday.

Officials said the advisory applies to about 80 homes. It affects residents from North to South Lake Miramar Circle, and from West Lake Miracle Circle to Lake Miramar Way.

For more information, call 954-602-HELP (4357) or click here.

