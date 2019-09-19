Miami’s current and former politicians remember Maurice Ferré

COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Maurice Ferré, proud graduate from the University of Miami, knew his purpose was taking the path of politics.

But it wasn’t so easy for this immigrant, who was born in 1935 in Puerto Rico.

After college, Ferré first served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1967 to 1968.

Then in 1973, he became Miami’s first Hispanic and the country’s first Puerto Rican mayor.

He served for 12 years in office.

“He was the person that convinced the establishment and the people of the ’70s and the late ’60s that we were supposed to be an inclusive city.”

From Brickell to Bayside, Ferré helped shaped the Magic City, setting it on a path to become what he envisioned: a truly international city.

“What I’m doing in Miami,” Ferré said, “the effort, time, energy and sacrifice that is required, I wouldn’t do this anywhere else.”

Ferré served as an inspiration for generations.

“He is someone who is the father of the modern Miami,” current Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, “and so for me, as the new Mayor of Miami, as someone from another generation, I stand on the shoulders of people like Maurice Ferré.”

With his wife Mercedes by his side, he continued to serve the community for decades after leaving office, always working to make South Florida a better place.

“For me, Maurice Ferré was the ultimate visionary,” Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Pinellas said. “He was a man who knew you had to govern today but always with an eye for what’s gonna happen 10, 15, 20 years down the road– a rare, rare ability in today’s politics, where you’re constantly just looking out for what’s gonna happen right away. He always had his eye on the future, and that’s the big lesson he left for everyone else.”

In January, the city’s former mayors joined Mayor Suarez to honor Ferré and dedicated a park to honor his legacy of giving back to the people and the place he loved so much.

“I want my legacy to be the love of Miami,” Ferré said. “I want this to be for all the people of Miami.”

