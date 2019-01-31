Park named after former Miami mayor

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Museum Park has been renamed after former Miami Mayor Maurice Ferre.

A ceremony was held Thursday for the newly-named Maurice A. Ferre Park, located along Northwest 11th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

Ferre was the country’s first Puerto Rican-born mayor and the first Hispanic mayor of Miami back in the ’70s.

“I want my legacy to be the love of Miami. I want this to be a Miami for all of the people of Miami: black and white, rich and poor, Christians and non-Christians,” Ferre said. “I want it for Spanish-speaking and Creole-speaking and Brazilians and all of the millions of people that are coming to visit Miami. This is their Miami. I want this to be a radiant park that receives them with love.”

The 83-year-old was also given keys to the city.

