MIAMI (WSVN) - After the recent spike in gun violence in South Florida, city officials are putting a new tool to the test.

The new tool targets those detainees who do not cooperate with police, without having to use a weapon.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Thursday volunteered to demonstrate how the new tool is used.

The mayor could be seen with his legs bound, with room for very little movement.

When deployed, the device extends a rope that can wrap around the body. It keeps subjects from running away and from harming themselves or others.

The rope can be wrapped around the legs or the arms, from the elbows to the wrist.

“Well, this is another option that can help us bring the person into custody, and quite frankly, it’s not even a use of force,” said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo. “It’s not a less-lethal weapon, it’s just not a weapon. It’s really an apprehension tool. It helps us subdue someone without using force and without injury.”

Acevedo said the device has been in use in Houston for three months and it has already been used successfully in three cases.

