Florida law enforcement departments test out non-lethal arresting tool

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla (WSVN) — Several law enforcement agencies gathered Wednesday to test out a new non-lethal tool that can potentially be used to take someone into custody.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shared video of officers testing out the new device, called the BolaWrap device.

The device appears to fire a cord that will quickly wrap around the subject’s body, impeding movement.

“We’re looking at how it might give deputies another option to safely take people into custody in certain situations,” the sheriff’s office said in the caption.

The device is produced by Wrap Technologies, who said the device is capable of entangling subjects at a range of 10 to 25 feet.

According to the company’s website the cord is made out of Kevlar.

