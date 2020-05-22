Miami-Dade Police asking for help locating missing woman

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police need help in locating a woman who has disappeared without a trace.

Synovia Gibbs was last seen in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and 23rd Avenue.

She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.

At the time, she was wearing a hospital gown.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300.

