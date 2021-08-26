MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Heat will be hosting another vaccination event on Thursday.

The event will take place at the FTX Arena from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida residents 12 and older are welcome to get vaccinated.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to attendees.

Those wanting to get vaccinated must bring a photo ID.

All participants will be able to take part in a giveaway for Miami Heat merchandise.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.