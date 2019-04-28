Miami Gardens homeowner speaks out after car slams into house

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Gardens homeowner is feeling grateful no one was hurt after an out-of-control driver came crashing into his house.

Surveillance video captured the moment of impact, as a gray car is seen swerving toward Rudy Maxwell’s property in the area of Northwest 200th Street and 34th Court, Saturday morning.

“Boom, look at that!” said Maxwell.

Neighbors are seen rushing in to help shortly after.

“There was a guy, like where that car is right there covered,” said Maxwell as he pointed at a vehicle down the street from him.

Surveillance video shows the silver sedan hitting a Ford SUV prior to crashing into Maxwell’s house.

“He said he was backing out, and the guy hit him and continued driving,” said Maxwell. “He runs up onto the sidewalk right there, ’cause the skid mark is there, and he comes straight through here and ended up into the house. Lost control.”

Maxwell said he was stuck in traffic when he received a call about the damage. When he arrived, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Miami Gardens Police officers were at the scene.

7News cameras captured the silver car that slammed into the home.

“It’s a big mess!” said Maxwell.

The homeowner said officers told him they did not suspect driving under the influence was a factor and that the motorist walked away uninjured.

Maxwell said the room where the car entered was his mother’s room. She just passed away last December.

Had she still been here, Maxwell said, this crash could have had a very different ending.

“She would have been right in that room, you know, ’cause she’s always in that bed ’cause she’s kind of bedridden,” he said.

Maxwell said he’s not only thankful no one was hurt but that everyone involved is insured.

“I’m going to try and call them Monday to see if they can come and sort this thing out,” he said.

