Car crashes into Miami Gardens home; no injuries

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a house in a residential neighborhood in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the crash took place along Northwest 34th Court, near Honey Hill Drive, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured the silver vehicle that slammed into the property.

Officials said the home possibly suffered structural damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators said the driver is unknown to the house’s occupants.

The crash remains under investigation.

