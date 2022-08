MIAMI (WSVN) - A baby giraffe has made its zoo debut.

Zoo Miami welcomed its latest addition on Wednesday.

The newborn already stretches more than 5 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

She will spend some time with her mother, away from the spotlight.

When she’s ready, the baby will join the rest of the herd at the zoo’s exhibit.

