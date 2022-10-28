MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was fire on the water near a Miami Beach marina after a yacht ignited, officials said.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the Miami Beach Marina, located at 300 Alton Road, just before noon, Friday.

Cellphone video from a nearby balcony captured the vessel engulfed in flames.

“Holy [expletive], that boat really is on fire!” someone is heard saying in the video.

There were three people on board the yacht, which was anchored about 30 yards from the dock. One by one, they jumped into Biscayne Bay.

City officials said a dockmaster at the marina used a boat to remove the occupants from the yacht before first responders arrived.

Heavy smoke billowed into the air as firefighters used foam to put out the flames. Miami-Dade and City of Miami Fire Rescue boats assisted in their efforts.

No one was injured.

The yacht sustained extensive damage.

Officials said the occupants said a generator ignited and caused the fire.

