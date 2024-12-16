MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Gainesville man lost $200,000 in jewelry and $3,000 in cash in an armed robbery allegedly orchestrated by a woman he met on Instagram and her accomplice, police said.

Deshawn Casey, 30, and Akkura Stover, 21, were arrested on charges of armed robbery and extortion following the Dec. 7 incident at the Monte Carlo hotel on Collins Avenue.

According to police, Stover arranged to meet the victim after an online relationship. After spending the weekend together at the hotel, Stover allegedly brandished a firearm, stole the victim’s valuables and fled in a rideshare vehicle.

Investigators said surveillance footage captured Stover leaving the hotel with the stolen items.

The rideshare driver later identified the drop-off location near 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, where Stover allegedly met with Casey.

Video evidence reportedly showed the pair together in a vehicle multiple times following the robbery.

Police said Casey later contacted the victim, attempting to intimidate him into repurchasing the stolen jewelry.

The victim identified both suspects, leading to their arrests.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.